BNA boom indicates return of business, leisure visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Want proof Middle Tennessee tourism is making a comeback after a stagnant 2020? Well, just look up.

There are so many people traveling through Nashville’s International Airport, it’s hard to keep up.

The Nashville area is seeing a big return of business and leisure visitors, and there are no signs of slowing down.

“It’s great news, great news. We’re seeing a huge uptick in travel,” said BNA spokesperson Kym Gerlock. “It’s really renewing the confidence people have in air travel.”

BNA has seen lots of faces lately – although passengers are still required to wear masks. But, compared to last year, they welcome it.

“During 2020, the levels were amazingly low,” Gerlock continued, “We have about 25,000 departing passengers a day right now, and at the lowest level in April 2020, we saw about 800 departing passengers.”

Business is booming so much, BNA has jumped from the 31st largest airport pre-pandemic to the 24th right now.

“This airport is fantastic. We’ve been down here for a week. First time in a long, long time. People were very kind and friendly and everything was just really a nice experience,” said John Navratiz, who is visiting from Illinois.

Gerlock added, “That also proves our market is a popular destination for people, and so, it’s good news all around.”

If Novartiz’s experience is any indication, then it’s going to stay busy for some time to come.

“Everyone we spoke to was helpful. Love, love the area, and I wish I was coming back next month,” he said.

Remember the airport has a new terminal, so BNA wants to remind in travelers heading their way to arrive early and pay close attention to the signs.