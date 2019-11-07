Blue Star moms to decorate tree at Nashville airport, fill stockings for deployed military

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holiday season is coming together at Nashville International Airport as a group of military moms are preparing to decorate a special tree for local heroes.

Music City Blue Star Moms will install a tree at the airport decorated with stars submitted by military families representing those stationed overseas during the holidays.

The moms will also fill hundreds of stockings Friday for deployed members of the military who cannot come home for the holidays. Volunteers are welcome to help fill the stockings and magazines, hand held games, puzzle books, travel toiletries and snacks are needed.

The tree will be located in front of the baggage claim service desk.

The moms are accepting submissions for new stars. Email your service member’s name, branch, rank and hometown to musiccitybluestarmoms@gmail.com

More information is available on the group’s Facebook page. Click here for more.