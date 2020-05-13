Blue Angels to fly over Nashville on May 14th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Wednesday the Blue Angels tweeted they would be flying over Nashville on Thursday, May 14.

They announced they would be appearing over Nashville around noon. Route information is scheduled to be released later today.

The flyover is part of their salute to healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential workers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

#Nashville and #LittleRock your Blue Angels are heading your way tomorrow! Check back later today for route information. Stay home and stay safe!



Nashville: 12 pm (CDT) ~ 17 min

Little Rock: 1:45 pm (CDT) ~ 5 min#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether #HealthcareHeroes pic.twitter.com/tI4VHpfw64 — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 13, 2020

