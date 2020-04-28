Blue Angels flight over Nashville to honor essential workers delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville mayor’s office told News 2 Tuesday the Blue Angels honorary flyover for Nashville has been delayed.

The flights across cities across America is part “Operation America Strong.”

OEM said the flyover for Nashville was supposed to take place on April 29, but has since been delayed until May 5. The mayor’s office said this new date depends on the weather.

Both the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds took off around the East Coast Tuesday morning ahead of their scheduled flights over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – The Blue Angels and @AFThunderbirds are headed your way.



The flyover will start at 12 pm (EDT).



The flyover will start at 12 pm (EDT).

The Blue Angels will fly their F/A-18 Hornets over at least 13 other cities, including Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville in Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; and Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.