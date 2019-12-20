Bloomberg campaigns through Memphis, Nashville

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. Bloomberg has opened door to a potential presidential run, saying the Democratic field ‘not well positioned’ to defeat Trump. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Michael Bloomberg highlighted his newly released health care plan and ability to appeal to moderate voters while celebrating the opening of his Tennessee campaign headquarters.

The former New York City mayor and Democratic presidential candidate swung through Nashville and Memphis on Thursday.

Bloomberg says he’s committed to building a longstanding campaign team in Tennessee that will also aid in filling more Democrats inside the GOP-led Statehouse.

Bloomberg is currently not campaigning in the traditional early-voting states and instead has decided to focus more on Super Tuesday states, which includes Tennessee.