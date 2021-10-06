Blood drive to help TN deputy’s wife with cancer

WILLIAMSON CO., Tenn. (WKRN) — A blood cancer plagues a Williamson County deputy’s wife right now, but she is fighting it fiercely with community support.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darren Barnes wife, Allison, was diagnosed with leukemia last month.

The mother of two has been hospitalized requiring both red blood cell and platelet transfusions.

Family and friends watching her face the disease decided one way to help would be through a blood drive.

Allison said, “These donations will help me and so many others fighting debilitating diseases like leukemia.”

Blood Assurance will be hosting a mobile blood drive in Allison’s honor Thursday, October 7.

The blood drive will take place from 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Music City All Stars, 215 Gothic Ct. #102 in Franklin.

Blood Assurance asks donors to drink plenty of fluids but avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron beforehand.

An appointment is preferred but walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information on the blood drive click on this link. FYI, Blood Assurance will give blood donors a complimentary coffee mug as well.