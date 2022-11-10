PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Cheatham County community honored 17-year-old Landen Guye, who was killed in a car crash last month, by helping save other lives with a blood drive.

According to Metro police, 23-year-old Deandre Conway, who was speeding away from a parking lot where he allegedly shot and killed 24-year-old Terry Farmer just minutes before, hit and killed Guye and injured his four other friends in the car near Gallatin Pike South on Oct. 13.

Guye died from his injuries at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

On Thursday, the Pleasant View First Baptist Church hosted a blood drive with the Blood Assurance Nashville branch, which donated $10 toward the other four family’s medical bills for every person who gave blood.

Sam Stout is friends with Guye’s sister and was a first-time blood donor.

“I texted her and I said, ‘I would not be giving blood if it were for anything else,'” Stout said. “I know he still has friends in the hospital struggling and stuff, so if it can help them, then I’m here.”

Guye was active in school theatre and was always smiling, according to friends.

Stout told News 2 at first, she couldn’t accept he was killed.

“Just innocent kids going to a haunted house and something like that happens,” Stout said. “You just refuse to believe it. It definitely doesn’t make you want to leave your house ever again.”

Not only did the blood drive honor Guye and help his four friends with medical bills, but it also raised awareness of the need for blood.

“When there’s an accident or some other tragedy, some other weather thing, whether it’s a tornado or hurricane or something, people become aware. ‘Oh, there are people who are injured and they need blood,'” Brenda Willis, community liaison with Blood Assurance said.

Thirty people had signed up to donate blood at the beginning of the drive, and others walked in throughout the day.