NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday morning, Blood Assurance issued an alert about a critical shortage of type O-negative red blood cells.

Due to this shortage, Blood Assurance urged hospitals to hold off on transfusions that require O-negative blood, saying those blood cells should be reserved for emergencies.

In addition, the organization recommended postponing elective surgeries scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3 or Friday, Nov. 4 that involve patients with O-negative blood.

Meanwhile, Blood Assurance officials said they’re offering $20 to all donors.

If you want to schedule an appointment to give whole blood, double red blood cells, platelets, or plasma, follow this link.