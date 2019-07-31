Blind man receives talking thermostat thanks to MDHA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s summertime in Nashville and the air is sticky. Luckily, many of us are able to cool off with air conditioning.

Imagine going four decades with no central heat, nor air.

Until Wednesday morning, that was the reality for a man in North Nashville named Orlando, who received a thermostat.

Even better, it talks; which is extremely helpful because Orlando is blind.

“It’s a normal day to me, but full of excitement,” Orlando said. “This is something I dreamed about having.”

It’s all thanks to the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency and their HVAC program, which aims to preserve Nashville’s affordable housing by addressing non-functioning and nonexistent HVAC systems so Nashvillians can stay in their homes.

Priority for assistance is given to homeowners 62 and older, homes occupied by persons who have disabilities, households with incomes you see posted below, and homeowners that have never received assistance through the program before.

Jamie Berry, the Director of Communications says they’ve installed 25 HVAC systems so far this year.

“Anyone getting central heat and air is an amazing thing, but seeing Orlando with that talking thermostat it’s truly overwhelming,” Berry said.

Funding for MDHA’s HVAC program comes from the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This is something you, too can benefit from. Head to MDHA’s website and click on community development to learn more.

MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,500 families primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers.