SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of bleachers at the football field of Beech High School collapsed overnight.

Director of Schools Dr. Scott Langford said the middle section of the visitor side bleachers has fallen.

Structural engineers have been called in to assess the damage and determine if the home side is safe. After checking the BHS home bleachers, the district will have the structural engineer inspect all the bleachers in Sumner County, according to Dr. Langford.

(Courtesy: Sumner County Schools)

The visitor bleachers will be demolished Tuesday and temporary bleachers will be brought in for Friday’s game.

Every effort is being made to be ready for Beech’s home opener Friday night against Station Camp and the district will provide updates once the assessments are complete.

The district believes the collapse was weather related after wind and heavy rain over the last few days.

Dr. Langford said they are extremely grateful the collapse happened overnight and that no one was injured.

Parents will be notified by Thursday if Friday’s game will be played at an alternate location.