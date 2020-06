COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is currently a protest for racial equality underway in Cookeville.

There is a crowd of about 100 people on the square. The protest is peaceful thus far.

These photos are from Andrew William Smith.

Courtesy: Andrew William Smith

Courtesy: Andrew William Smith

Courtesy: Andrew William Smith

