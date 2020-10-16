Black Lives Matter Mural painting to close Woodland Street Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After months of planning and seeking permits, the symbolic ‘Black Lives Matter’ mural will be painted on Woodland Street near downtown Nashville Saturday.

Activists from more than 40 organizations came together to make it happen. In a time of social unrest across the country, organizers say they hope this brings some healing to the community.

“We come here in love because we want to elevate and bring everyone together. We understand some of the issues surrounding this, but art is a healer,” said Organizer Grace Gadson.

Artist Thaxton Waters II will lead volunteers in painting the traditional yellow lettering,

with a little more personalization — the “B” will include colors of the African flag, the “L” will feature rainbows for the LGBTQ community; and the “M” will represent Music City.

The painting will start early in the morning. Those wishing to participate as volunteers are asked to show up before noon.

Woodland Street from Interstate Drive to 1st Street will be closed.

“Nashville, being the first location of the first convention of the Ku Klux Klan which owes its beginnings in Pulaski, Tennessee, deserves a renewal of heart and purpose to get to the business of driving a wedge between racial hate and decency,” said John Smith, the communications representative for the mural.

The mural is not funded by the city, all money is being fundraised.

Organizers add that it will be monitored and any vandalism will result in legal action.

CLICK HERE to sign up to volunteer.

CLICK HERE to donate to the mural.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of community unrest across Middle Tennessee: