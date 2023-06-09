COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A black bear wandered through one family’s Columbia backyard and it was all caught on camera.

Mike Laura captured video of the bear on his security camera.

The video was taken outside his home along Barker Road Thursday morning.

News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for information on the bear and other sightings in the area.