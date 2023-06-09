COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A black bear wandered through one family’s Columbia backyard and it was all caught on camera.
Mike Laura captured video of the bear on his security camera.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The video was taken outside his home along Barker Road Thursday morning.
News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for information on the bear and other sightings in the area.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.