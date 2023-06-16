SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A black bear was spotted in Rutherford County early Friday morning, marking the fifth Middle Tennessee county to report a bear sighting since last week.

The Town of Smyrna announced on Friday, June 16, that a black bear had been seen in the Green Tree area near Rock Springs Road.

According to officials, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is tracking the bear — which is believed to be moving south — through citizen observation and notification.

News 2 spoke with a woman who was out of town at the time of the sighting, but she said her daughter was home when the bear got into their trash can. A neighbor reportedly saw the bear coming through around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, so she pulled up the cameras and saw the bear in front of the screen.

A number of Middle Tennesseans have reported bear sightings over the past nine days.

A bear was spotted in the Lewisburg area of Marshall County on June 7. The next day, it was seen on Barker Road near Columbia in Maury County.

What appears to be the same bear continued northward into Williamson County, spotted in both Thompson’s Station and Franklin on June 9.

The next sighting was on Tuesday, June 13, in the Paragon Mills Road area in Nashville. One day later, it was seen a few miles to the south, on Townes Drive.

To find more information about bear behavior and co-existing with them, click here. If you have any questions about bear sightings in Middle Tennessee, call the TWRA at 615-781-6500.