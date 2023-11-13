BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A black bear is dead after it was injured in a collision Friday evening in Bedford County.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) said an officer was called to the scene by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Upon arrival, the TWRA officer located a large black male bear dead from injuries that were sustained in the collision.

(WKRN Graphic)

(Courtesy: Tad Craig)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Resource Wildlife Agency)

Authorities reported that this is believed to be the same bear that was spotted in Bedford County earlier this year.

According to the TWRA, officers estimate that the black bear weighed well over 300 pounds, but its exact weight is unknown.

In addition, officials noted that November is the month when bears typically begin hibernation.

“November is the month when bears begin hibernation, however males tend to den up later than females,” said Regional Species Biologist, Tabitha Lavacot, “and the abundance of food, particularly the acorn mast in the Middle Tennessee, might also delay hibernation.”

In a release, the TWRA advised residents that there are no known breeding bear populations in Middle Tennessee.

To learn more about black bears, click here.