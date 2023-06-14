LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – BJ’s Wholesale Club just opened their first Tennessee location in La Vergne and the company expects thousands of Middle Tennesseans to walk through their doors.

The buzz about the new retailer in La Vergne has spread across town. Many people at Wednesday’s grand opening were excited to have a new large store.

“It beats having to deal with traffic to get to another store,” Jaime Ramos said. “La Vergne is growing so fast, and we need stores like this.”

Cathy Griffith is one of the most popular people at BJ’s. She’s responsible for the free samples and helping customers find their new favorite foods. She moved to La Vergne from Indiana and believes the growth will only help improve people’s quality of living.

“It’s grown a lot and BJ’s is going to help the community grow even more,” Griffith said.

This grand opening is the first of three BJ’s coming to Middle Tennessee. The company plans to build stores at Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville and Mt. Juliet.

“It feels great and the response to membership has been strong,” BJ’s Wholesale Club Executive Bill Werner says. “It’s been a great start of our company in Tennessee.”

La Vergne is the start of BJ’s in Tennessee, but people also say it’s a sign that the state continues to attract new companies