Bitter cold wind chills and icy roads followed by another winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We have a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for areas west of I-65 through 9 am Tuesday morning. It is actually in effect for Henry, Carroll, Benton, and Decatur Counties through noon. We are expecting wind chill values to be as cold as -5 to -10 degrees. Bundle up!

We are also expecting icy conditions as temps will not get above freezing all day Tuesday. If you don’t have to drive stay home. Be careful if you step outside because sidewalks and driveways will be slick too.

Then, we are bracing for another winter storm. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Decatur counties beginning late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon. We anticipate more counties to go under this watch so please pay attention to the forecast. Get the latest forecast.

A combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are once again likely with this system and the highest snow totals look to be to the north and west. This moves out late Thursday night and once again expect travel issues since there will be ice accumulation possible too.