MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — One woman was charged Tuesday night after shots were fired at a Madison home during a birthday gathering.

According to a warrant, the shooting happened at a residence on North Graycroft Avenue back on Jan. 16. One of the victims reportedly told police Reshanda Harris, 29, was ready to go home, but another victim was taking too long, so they began to argue.

Reshanda Harris (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant said one of the victims stepped in to break it up, but Harris became defensive and believed they were “ganging up on her.” That’s when police said Harris walked out the door, grabbed a gun from her car, and fired several rounds at the house.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found six shell casings outside the home, but Harris had already left the scene. Shortly after, when officers were still at the home, they said Harris called one of the victims and said, “Pull up, pull up. I’ll shoot your house up, I’ll shoot it again.”

Harris was later charged with three counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.