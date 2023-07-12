NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee has a wide variety of wildlife and birds, and local and migratory birds are no exception.

Birds migrate here during all seasons and right now, neotropical migratory birds have made their way into Middle Tennessee. This is great news for bird lovers, including Laura Cook, the bird research coordinator at Warner Parks. M.A.P.S., their Summer research project, is underway.

M.A.P.S. stands for Monitoring Avian Productivity and Survivorship and has been underway since early May and will last until early August.

This is a time that all members of the community can come and volunteer to help Cook with research. Cook has a federal license to band birds, but Middle Tennessee is special for even making this a public event.

So, what is bird banding?

This is when mist nets are put up, and once a bird flies into the passive trapping, they fall into a pouch allowing for trained volunteers to collect the bird that is then ready for banding.

A band is a small aluminum cuff that goes onto a bird’s leg that has a nine-digit identification number. This is important for research purposes so that specialists can find out where the bird is coming from and its potential path. Before putting a band on birds, they try to identify the species, gender, and how old the bird is. Something interesting is they have had the same birds return before!

This ongoing event has affected members of the community of all ages, and Freya Montgomery has enjoyed it so much that she created her own website to educate others on bird banding. If you would like to go to their next bird banding, click here.

Cook said they do it weekly, but will take a break before starting their fall project. It’s important to note that each season, they study different birds depending on which are in the area to migrate and breed.