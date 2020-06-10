Bill to eliminate governors’ proclamation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day passes, day remains on state books

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Senate has approved a bill that removes the governors’ proclamation of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.

However, the day honoring the Confederate General remains on state books.

He was a Confederate General during the civil war and an early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.

On Tuesday afternoon, the bill eliminating Nathan Bedford Forrest Day passed a House committee by one vote.

The House committee also voted down a bill proposed to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest with 5 votes in favor and 11 against. For years, lawmakers have debated where his bust should be located.

Organizers of the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally will protest for the removal of the bust from the state capitol.

The rally is set for 3:00 p.m. at the Legislative Plaza.

