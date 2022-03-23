NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawmakers want to stop Tennessee teens from getting punished for bad grades by losing their driver’s license. It happens hundreds of times every year.

Senate Bill 2176, sponsored by Senator Raumesh Akbari, is aiming to prevent those challenges.

“My house sponsor, Darren Jernigan, brought me this legislation because he had a constituent in his district whose father was ill. And I mean, she tried her best, she just wasn’t the best student and she was denied a license,” said Akbari. “That prevented her from being able to go to work, to get her father’s medication to take him to the doctor’s office. So it really creates hardship and a burden on teenagers.”

The Department of Safety says the original statute was put in place years ago to encourage young drivers to complete high school rather than drop out.

“I think part of it, the law, was created to keep students in school to make sure that it reduces the truancy rate. It’s an incentive to keep people in school,” said Akbari. “But there’s been no change in the maintaining of students being in school since this law was created.”

The department of safety said the current amendment addresses satisfactory performance versus attendance and shared a breakdown of the last three years of truancy-suspension for academic progress versus withdrawal:

Jan.1 2019- Jan. 1 2020

Academic progress- 1,351

Withdrawn- 465

Jan. 1 2020- Jan.1 2021

Academic progress- 879

Withdrawn-329

Jan.1 2021- Jan. 2022

Academic progress- 2,103

Withdrawn- 383

“The ability to get around and have a driver’s license is absolutely critical for a student’s success,” the senator said. “Just because the student doesn’t continue in the traditional high school model, they still need to be able to get to work, or they need to get to their GED classes or community college or technical schools, whatever they choose to do, whether they are making good grades are not really is not indicative of whether or not they will be able to be successful.”

SB2176 and HB2037 would remove the authority of the department of safety to deny a license to a minor for unsatisfactory academic progress. It also retains provisions for denial of a license, with certain exceptions, to a minor when the person is a student who is not enrolled in school.

“The Department of Safety overall has control over how a license is issued, whether or not you have tickets, or you’re not paying your fines and fees, they can suspend your license,” Akbari explained. “It does have kind of a stop-gap. So the kids can move to the next level of being a full driver with all those responsibilities.”

The bill passed the Senate unanimously and was, at last check, referred to the Calendar and Rules Committee in the House.