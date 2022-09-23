COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 was closed in Coffee County after an incident prompting a large police response Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The scene early Friday morning included a significant law enforcement presence and a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle with a busted out window. News 2 has learned this was an active investigation following some sort of police pursuit, which involved gunfire.

However, details about exactly what happened remain unclear.

News 2 has contacted law enforcement to learn more information, but for now drivers should avoid the area.