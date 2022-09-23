COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 was closed in Coffee County after an incident prompting a large police response Thursday evening.
The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The scene early Friday morning included a significant law enforcement presence and a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle with a busted out window. News 2 has learned this was an active investigation following some sort of police pursuit, which involved gunfire.
However, details about exactly what happened remain unclear.
News 2 has contacted law enforcement to learn more information, but for now drivers should avoid the area.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.