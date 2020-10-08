Biden campaign rejects Trump proposal to move date of 3rd debate

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 06: The 2020 vice presidential debate hall at Kingsbury Hall of the University of Utah is seen October 6, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) will face off in the 2020 vice presidential debate on Wednesday evening. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden is rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposal to push back their remaining two debates in the wake of Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and the Democrat says it’s not up to Trump to set the schedule.

Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield says the campaign had long ago agreed to debate dates of Sept. 29, Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Debate organizers on Thursday said next week’s event would be a virtual one due to Trump’s having COVID-19.

The president objected, said he wouldn’t take part and pressed for the candidates to meet in person.

The Biden camp says Trump’s “erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and pick new dates of his choosing.”

