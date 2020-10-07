Bicyclist killed after colliding with car in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man has died after his bicycle collided with a car on South Church Street on Wednesday.

According to police, 71-year-old Herbert Knee died after he was tossed from his bike and landed several feet away following the collision. Knee was treated on the scene and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died a short time later.

Police say Knee was riding his bicycle heading north on South Church Street in the right lane just before 1 p.m. A 20-year-old driving a Nissan Altima tried to turn right onto South Church Street from Runnymeade Drive when the collision happened. She was injured.

At this time, no charges have been filed, however, the Fatal Accident Crash Team is still investigating the incident.