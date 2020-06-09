Bicyclist critically injured in West Nashville hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in West Nashville late Monday night.

The crash happened on Charlotte Avenue near 28th Avenue North around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was riding his bike when he was hit by a red car. The vehicle stopped and the driver placed the injured cyclist in the car before driving to an alley off 35th Avenue North, according to Metro police.

(Photo: WKRN)

Investigators said the driver then pulled the victim from the vehicle and left him on the side of the road.

A neighbor called 911 to report the cyclist was lying and bleeding in the parking lot. Medics soon arrived to take him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, Metro police said a concerned citizen on Maudina Avenue called 911 to report seeing the suspected vehicle with a broken windshield and blood on it.

Officers soon arrived and questioned the suspected driver, who reportedly admitted to hitting the cyclist. He was taken into custody and charges have not yet been filed.

