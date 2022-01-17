NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shelters across the country and in Middle Tennessee are participating in a challenge that honors the late actress, Betty White.

To celebrate what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday, shelters are encouraging people to make donations in the late actress’s name to local animal shelters.

Metro Animal Care and Control even joined in on the fun with some of the pups dressing up as the infamous cast on the hit television show “Golden Girls” where White played Rose Nylund.

Local Shelters participating in the Betty White Challenge:

If you want to make a donation you are encouraged to do so by donating on the shelter’s websites.

Shelters are also recommending fostering an animal in commemoration of Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration.