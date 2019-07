NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is making his first campaign stop in Tennessee Sunday.

O’Rourke is scheduled to host a rally in Nashville Sunday at Marathon Music Works. He will live music by Elizabeth Cook.

Marathon Music Works is located at 1402 Clinton Street. The rally begins at 3 p.m. and will end at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the rally is free. You can RSVP here.