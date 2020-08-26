Best friend of Rutherford Co. murder victim seeks justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hours after a murder suspect is released on bond from the Rutherford County jail, a Nashville man pleads for justice on his best friend’s behalf.

“There’s not much I wouldn’t do to honor him,” said Matthew, who did not want to share his last name.

Matthew says he was best friends with Erick Bixler, a Rutherford County man who was murdered on July 26th in his home. Thirty-seven year old Christopher Robinson is one of the men who has been charged in his murder.

“It’s been weeks. And, I know it happened,” said Matthew. “It’s just so hard to think that I’ll never get to see him again or say goodbye to him or any of that. It’s been the most traumatic thing I’ve ever had to go through in my life.”

On Tuesday, Robinson was given a $750,000 bond and released with GPS monitoring.

“How is [he] not considered a flight risk?” Matthew asked. “I mean, I understand they are putting an ankle blanket on him, but…”

Instead, Matthew says he’d like Robinson’s bond to be revolked, and to see his best friend’s killers punished.

“You have no idea what you’ve done,” Mattew said to Bixler’s killer. “You have no idea the kind of misery and hurt. You destroyed our lives. You stole so much happiness from us. You left his daughters without a father. You left a family without their brother and their son. You left his friends without someone they loved.”

Robinson has a hearing set for October.