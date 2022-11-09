GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – November marks one year since Noah Clare’s mother was reunited with her son after his disappearance changed state law. To mark the anniversary of that month, News 2 sat down with Noah’s mother, as she talked about how what happened to her son, could help other families.

“I couldn’t thank everybody enough,” said Amanda Ennis, as she held back tears. “It’s because of everyone’s praying and the sharing, because of all of them, all of you guys is how we got him home.”

It’s often said that memories can remind you of wonderful moments, but in this case, it’s a reminder of the gut-wrenching reality they went through for days.

“It just makes me sick to my stomach to go back to the way it felt during those days of not knowing where he was when we were going to see him again, hold him. It makes me sick,” Ennis remembered.

The nationwide search that followed the AMBER Alerts, spanning from Tennessee to Michigan, ended in California when a nearby woman spotted Noah and called the police.

“We had people putting flyers out, driving to Kentucky, driving, I mean we did everything,” said Edie Wainwright.

The story of this 3-year-old, changed state law after police say he was kidnapped by his father.

“We had to get his face out there, his name out there, pictures, we wanted every single person in the entire world to know who Noah was,” remembered Ennis.

Out of Noah’s disappearance, came the Noah Clare Law, which expedites the AMBER Alert process for children at the center of an active custody battle, who are abducted by their non-custodial parent.

“It’s incredible that that will help bring kids home sooner than Noah’s case,” explained Noah. “We just tried to turn something that was so awful, get something positive out of it.”

Since then, the TBI has issued more than a dozen Endangered Child Alerts with similar cases, where a child went missing and was taken by a non-custodial parent. All of them have been found safe. It reminds Ennis of that very day her own son went missing, and the moment he came home.

“When I saw him, and he ran into my arms, it was just the best feeling in the entire world to have him back,” said Ennis.

Ennis says she can’t thank everyone who helped and looked for Noah enough, including law enforcement. They are looking forward to continuing their lives, while also planning to attend all court appearances for Jacob Clare, as they hope to officially close this chapter.