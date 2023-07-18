BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in multiple jurisdictions are hunting for alleged brazen cell phone thieves who don’t hide their faces or care how many people watch them shove expensive electronics in their pockets.

Berry Hill police have put out an APB for the duo who don’t appear to be much older than teenagers.

The surveillance footage Berry Hill Police have is from a crime committed on July 6 around 3 p.m. at the AT&T store on 8th Avenue. The footage shows the suspect walking from table to table and stuffing their pockets full of cell phones.

According to BHPD, the two alleged thieves walk around the store reportedly pocketing iPhones, Apple watches, and Android products. “After they get three or four apiece they left the scene in a minivan,” said Detective Tony Russo.

During this crime spree, police say the two young men allegedly stole over $5,500 worth of devices.

“Anything, iPhones, Galaxy, the expensive ones, sitting out, they know what they are looking for,” said Russo.

According to BHPD investigators, a few days after the Berry Hill thefts, the suspects reportedly showed up at a T-Mobile store in Franklin. Detectives say, the duo shoved multiple cell phones in their pockets and walked out with close to $2,500 worth of merchandise.

According to police, the same guys are also suspects in multiple Metro cell phone store thefts. The best clues being the surveillance photos that show the thieves’ faces.

One of the men has a tattoo on his forearm.

Police say they were seen driving away in a Toyota Sienna minivan.

“They are brazen, it’s in broad daylight, there’s a lot of people around, a lot of witnesses,” said Russo. “They have no care, they have no regard.”

Russo said the two suspects will be caught and will be charged with felonies.

If you have any information on the young men, contact the Berry Hill Police Department at 615-297-4701.