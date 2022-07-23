BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam going around the county.

The sheriff’s office says there is someone going around telling people he is Andrew Clem with the sheriff’s office. He tells people the person has missed jury duty and a warrant has been issued for them before going on to say that if they pay him $1,500, he will put a freeze on serving the warrant.

No one named Andrew Clem works for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the sheriff’s office also does not have any warrants for anyone who has missed jury duty, according to deputies.

Anyone who receives a call from anyone stating they have a warrant for them for missing jury duty should also know the sheriff’s office does not serve warrants over the phone and does not ask for payment through any money app.

If someone has contacted you claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office and are wanting you to give them money to make a warrant go away, call 731-584-4632.