CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Camden residents are facing multiple drug charges as a result of an ongoing investigation targeting fentanyl distribution in Benton County.

Special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force launched the joint investigation in Dec. 2021, according to a TBI news release.

On Oct. 3, TBI agents presented evidence to a Benton County Grand Jury, which returned indictments charging 52-year-old David Webb with two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl and one count of sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

A search warrant was obtained for a home in the 5400 block of Highway 70 in Camden as a part of the investigation. When agents and officers searched the home on Tuesday, the TBI said they found purple fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other drugs.

Webb and 37-year-old Kathryn Jastrzembski were at the home when the search warrant was executed, according to the TBI. They were arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail.

Webb was booked on his three indicted counts as well as a set of new charges stemming from the Oct. 11 search.

Webb and Jastrzembski are charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Webb’s bond on the indicted counts is $250,000. He was given an additional bond of $500,000 on the new charges. Jastrzembski’s bond is set at $25,000.