Beloved Waverly couple killed in pursuit crash remembered as pillars in the community

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humphreys County community is mourning the loss of two innocent people killed in a crash, following a police pursuit.

Larry and Patricia Franklin of Waverly were killed in the crash at the intersection of Highway 70 and Clydeton Road.

Investigators say Tory McConahie was behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed when he plowed into the couple.

Employees at the nearby Shell gas station said it happened too fast to witness, but sounded like a bomb went off. They were devastated to learn it claimed the lives of the Franklin’s who were regulars at their restaurant and well loved in the community.

“This loss runs deep,” Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis explained.

Sentiments that echoed through the county as they mourned the loss of the husband and wife.

“It’s a tragic loss for Humphreys County. These are super great people, they are pillars in our community and just good people,” said Sheriff Davis.

It’s a loss that’s hit the sheriff personally in the heart.

“It’s personal to me, as the two members of our community that got killed are personal friends of mine.”

The couple, both 67 years old, were known for their love for one another, as well as their children and grandchildren. The Sheriff said they were retired and living life to the fullest. Larry was an avid fisherman and duck hunter, Patricia a sports lover and talented wildlife photographer.

“They were retired and just enjoying their retirement and just enjoying life,” the Sheriff said as tears filled his eyes.

It was just one of the admirable traits of the Franklins that many say was cut short following a senseless crime.

Investigators say McConahie has a lengthy criminal past with a long history of drug use.

He was also wanted on outstanding warrants in Carroll County. He is now facing more than a half dozen charged including two counts of vehicular homicide, with more charges expected. McConahie is being held in the Humphreys County jail on more than a $1 million bond.