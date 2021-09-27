Beloved restaurant Carmack’s Fish Barn destroyed in Henry County fire

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved local restaurant was destroyed by a fire in Henry County Sunday evening.

The Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. at Carmack’s Fish Barn, which is off Highway 140 North.

Courtesy: Tyler Miller, Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department)

Crews arrived to find flames burning through two-thirds of the roof and went to work setting up a dump tank operation to make a defensive attack on the fire. They were on the scene for about four and a half hours and got mutual aid from the Como Ore-springs fire department, Paris Fire, Gleason Fire and EMA. Sheriff’s deputies were also there directing traffic.

Unfortunately, firefighters say the building was destroyed. The restaurant’s website said they opened in 1984.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department sent their deepest sympathies to the owners, Kaylene and Corey Radford, for the loss of a local favorite.