FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — There aren’t enough adjectives to describe the admiration the crew at Williamson County Fire Rescue Station 22 has for Rachel Schrey. The team called her compassionate, with a”can-do” attitude, spontaneous and courageous.

“She was the best of us,” said Warren Lipscomb, a volunteer firefighter with Station 22.

As a volunteer medical responder, Rachel gave of her time and talent freely.

“I’d like the community to know that she really did love them,” remembered Lieutenant Aukai Roaidan.

That love was on display for her neighbors when the crew came up with an idea to bring smiles during the COVID pandemic.

“When we asked her to be the Easter Bunny,” volunteer firefighter Bubba Powell recalled. “She was like, ‘I thought you’d never say the word.'”

Little did Rachel know her presence in the parade paved a way into the community’s heart as many ran to the end of the drive to return her wave.

“It was a perfect fit and she was proud,” said Carra Lipscomb, a volunteer medical responder at Station 22.

Whether suiting up as a bunny or into her gear, she was always poised with purpose.



“She wore the humility of Christ like it was a piece of clothing,” Warren Lipscomb said.

She called her service to the community a conduit of her faith, despite the private challenge facing the 31-year-old.

“For the first six months, I didn’t know she had cancer,” Carra Lipscomb said. “…Had no idea.”

“She didn’t want to focus on that,” Roaidan added. “She wanted to focus on helping others.”

Rachel continued to show up and serve forced only to miss picture day. Her self-portrait is still framed as a reminder of her contagious good humor.

“It’s one of my favorite things here,” Powell said.

But the job, often serious, continues to call. Rachel is no longer there to suit up.

“I don’t know how we’re ever going to pull her name,” Powell said while choking back tears. “I don’t know how we’re ever going to pull her nameplate off.”

Instead, her name will remain on their lips as they tell her story and show compassion for the community the way Rachel would want them to.

The crew of volunteers at Station 22 is challenging everyone to honor Rachel by volunteering. They say wherever you chose to give of your time, you’ll make a difference not only in the lives of those you serve but in your own as well.