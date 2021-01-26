Beloved ‘Cat in the Hat’ returned to Brentwood library

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A much-loved piece of Christmas decor that was stolen from the Brentwood library has been returned.

The Brentwood Police Department reported Monday the Cat in the Hat was taken from the John P. Holt library after being a holiday fixture at the library’s Christmas tree for more than twenty years.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m. a small group of people stole the cat and the books he sat upon, according to the department.

Police said Monday night the beloved decoration was returned.

“Thank you to everyone who helped in sharing the message that Brentwood’s beloved Cat in the Hat decor was missing from the library. The folks who stole him did the right thing and returned him tonight.”

Police said the cat was handmade years ago by a local artist and it is valued at $2,500.