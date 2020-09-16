Belmont batting facility bill passes third reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bill passed third reading Tuesday allowing Belmont University to build a baseball training facility in the Edgehill community.

The school proposed creating an indoor batting and training center on a portion of Rose Park Middle School.

The project would be solely at Belmont’s expense as the school will lease the property from the Metro government.

The bill passed third reading last night with a vote of 31 to 6. It included an amendment adding details about an advisory committee that’s being created, added recitals acknowledging the history of Rose Park, and added further clarification that scheduling gave priority to community groups.

“I know you’ve heard from neighbors with concerns. I know this is not perfect yet but I believe we can get there with this committee,” said Council Member Burkley Allen. “This bill lays the foundation for a more equitable process going forward. It creates an ongoing mechanism for ensuring reports and requirements don’t fall through the cracks. And it sets a precedent for requiring a neighborhood rule on the front end for long term lease agreements on public land.”

Read the complete bill here.