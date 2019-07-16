Bellevue woman ‘having nightmares’ after coming face-to-face with Peeping Tom

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman says she can’t stop having nightmares after coming face-to-face with a man outside of her bedroom window.

The incident happened in the middle of the night Wednesday at the Crossings of Bellevue apartment complex off of Highway 70.

“I don’t think that image will ever leave my thoughts. I’ve been having nightmares ever since then,” Christine Bagnasco told News 2.

Wednesday around midnight, she says she heard footsteps outside of her bedroom window. It was a strange deja vu as she experienced a similar incident in January.

“I heard footsteps in the gravel from this direction, heading from my living room to my bedroom, and then the footsteps stopped right outside my window. I could see very clearly the outline of a man illuminated in the window.”

Bagnasco believes her scream scared the man off. The next day she bought two guns, took a gun class and invested in a security system for her apartment.

“But I did not expect this to happen again,” she said.

Then it did.

“I heard footsteps not from this way this time. I heard them just in the gravel outside my bedroom window, which means they did not come from the front. It came from the rear of the building or the wooden storage shed,” she explained.

That’s when Bagnasco says she called 911 and grabbed her gun.

“I peeked through the blinds, I had the pistol aimed through it also, and he was right there — The exact spot I chose to look through the blinds at is exactly where he was standing,” she said. “I freaked out and started hyperventilating and crying.”

Bagnasco never saw which way the man ran, and police didn’t track anyone down, but she says a post on social media has led her to other victims. She says some in neighboring areas and others in her same complex.

“I’m encouraging everybody to go to the police, go to building management when these things happen,” she said. “You know, I don’t know what his intentions were but it definitely wasn’t good.”

Bagnasco says she would like the complex to install cameras, saying that she isn’t allowed to hardwire any.

The community manager did put out a letter to residents Friday, saying, in part, they are addressing the situation and considering ways to improve the community by evaluating lighting, working with law enforcement to increase patrols, consulting with landscaping maintenance on overgrown wooded areas and other safety steps.