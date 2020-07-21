Bellevue Diner serves last supper, closes after nearly a decade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bellevue staple has served its last supper. The Bellevue Diner has been serving the community for nearly a decade, but amid COVID-19, the small business just couldn’t survive.

“This is just a really rough time,” the General Manager of the small restaurant Rachel Fike told News 2.

For nearly 8 years Fike has been serving the Bellevue community home cooked American and Greek food inside the small diner.

“Every morning at 6:30, 6 days a week,” she said.

It’s how the single mom of 6 kids provides for her family.

“6 kids, 6 kids and 2 dogs.”

With a painted on smile and positive attitude, Fike fought back tears of the reality.

“It’s just you know, it’s hard. It’s hard,” she said.

Like many independent businesses, the Bellevue Diner has been barely hanging on to keep their doors open.

“We can’t just break even right now. People aren’t coming out. You will notice every fast food restaurant is busy, wrapped around the building but people aren’t comfortable yet to come inside,” said Fike.

The diner laid off half it’s staff and cut back hours of operation amid COVID-19 orders, but she said it just wasn’t enough.

The move tugs at the heartstrings of regulars like 10 year old Gia Huckemeyer who said she has been coming since she was 2-years-old.

“(It’s) really sad, when my grandma Mimi told me that it was closing I was like we need to go, like we really need to go,” said Huckemeyer.

Fred Piper came to have breakfast at one of his favorite spots for the last time.

“I hate to see any individual business close because they are the backbone of the country so I try to support the small guys as much as I can,” said Piper.

75% of Nashville’s restaurants are independent, according to the Tennessee Hospitality and Tourism Association. The president of the association told News 2, “We are currently headed down a path of no return.” Restaurant revenue for 2020 is down between 50-80%, he said so he expects a wave of closures over the next several months. Leaving the future of Nashville’s flavor uncertain.

“I’ve lived here my whole entire life, I grew up in south Nashville, I went to Overton High School, I’ve lived here my whole entire life. I don’t think it will ever be the same. I really don’t. I’ve watched people lose everything and Nashville has more small businesses than anybody I’ve ever seen and its rough, we just can’t keep up right now,” said Fike.

She is pleading for other to support small businesses so they don’t end up closed like the diner.

“Please, please, please everybody support local businesses because we are the ones struggling right now.”

The Bellevue Diner closed Tuesday afternoon.

