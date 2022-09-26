BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Frightening moments in Belle Meade Saturday evening as alleged car theft suspects, loaded with guns and drugs, end up in a chase with police and smash into innocent motorists.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt, and the suspects are now behind bars.

It all began Saturday evening when LPR cameras spot a stolen car on busy Harding Pike. When officers attempted to make a felony stop, the alleged suspects driving the stolen car out of Nashville, made a slight impact with a Belle Meade police car.

The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Antonio Dockery (driver) and 18-year-old Jeremy Bryant (passenger), flee in the car—at one point traveling close to 100 mph.

Because of danger to other motorists, Belle Meade police canceled the pursuit.

Still, the young felons drove wildly, crashing into two other cars. One of those wrecks, involving a black sedan, was captured on LPR camera. The video shows the two vehicles, with car parts dangling, slide to a stop.

According to Lt. Mack Mangrum of the BMPD, “There were minor injuries but to my knowledge, nobody was transported.”

Within moments, both men ran for it. LPR video from the chase shows a gun fall from Antonio Dockery’s waistband.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested at gunpoint a few hundred yards away on Deer Park Drive. He had a pocket full of marijuana and cash.

The young offender told officers he had recently been discharged from a local hospital because of a gunshot wound to his leg. “I feel like I am going to pass out,” he can be heard saying on bodycam.

A few minutes later, a Metro Nashville K-9 team apprehended the other teenage suspect who was hiding nearby.

Laura Foster was out walking her dog when she spotted police taking Jeremy Bryant into custody near her home.”They were on it, the helicopters were circling, we had the cars out here, they were on it,” Foster said.

In all, officers seized 150 grams of pot, close to $900 in cash, and two Glock handguns, one of which was stolen.

The teenagers have been charged with multiple felonies including evading arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, vehicle theft, and possession of a stolen weapon.

The teens are in the Metro Nashville Jail—Dockery under a $92,000 bond and Bryant under an $80,000 bond.