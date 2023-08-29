BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman wanted for multiple felonies in Mt. Juliet is now behind bars thanks to Belle Meade police and a vast array of LPR cameras that tracked police right to her.

The city of Belle Meade has 21 LPR cameras that surround the city documenting every thoroughfare in and out of the city.

Saturday afternoon one of those cameras alerted police that a wanted woman was driving through. That Mt. Juliet suspect has now been identified as Lamonica Howse.

According to investigators, the 33-year-old was wanted for multiple felonies out of Wilson County including theft, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, and possession of an anti-theft device.

Body cam footage captured the moment that officers pulled the woman over and arrested her. Howse surrendered without incident and was transported to a location where Mt. Juliet officers picked her up to bring her to the Wilson County Jail.

“These LPR cameras are a great tool for locating just about anything now,” said Belle Meade Lt. Mack Mangrum.

Mangrum said 21 cameras is like having 21 extra cops working 24/7 to catch people passing through the city, “Constant eyes on every entry point into the city right now.”

Howse is in the Wilson County Jail with a $13,000 bond.