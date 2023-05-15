NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – License plate recognition cameras in Belle Meade have been working overtime lately.

Last week alone, LPR technology helped Belle Meade officers successfully find a lost senior who was the focus of a Silver Alert issued on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Thanks to quick thinking officers and LPR technology, officers were able to reunite the lost man with his family in 30 minutes from the time of the LPR hit to the time his family arrives on scene.

A few days later, LPR cameras helped police find a car that had been stolen out of Dickson.

According to Dickson County investigators, the theft began on Tuesday at a drug and alcohol rehab facility. That’s where deputies said a man stole keys from the facility that were stored under a counter. The man then stole a Nissan Pathfinder and was later arrested 35 miles away in Belle Meade, thanks to LPR cameras that encircle the city.

News 2 obtained body camera footage of the arrest that shows the moment police found Jonathon Ferrell, 38, and took him into custody.

From the beginning, the suspect appeared to be agitated, saying he was in danger and being targeted by the Cartel.

“I need witness protection. They have a hit on me. Do you understand? A real, legitimate, knock me out hit, talk to the feds, someone. I need to talk to a federal agent; is there a federal agent I can speak with please?” Ferrell was heard saying.

The officer searched Farrell’s name and found nothing on him, but discovered the license plate to the car he stole had been flagged.

“These LPR cameras have great use. Whether it is someone missing or someone wanted, stolen vehicle, property, we are able to get it and get it returned,” Lt. Mack Mangrum said.

Ferrell was initially booked into the Metro Jail. He is now in Dickson County where he faces auto theft charges and is under a $35,000 bond.

Ferrell also has a long arrest history in Montgomery County that includes DUI, simple possession, drug paraphernalia, open container, Schedule III drugs, forgery, theft of property, and probation violation.