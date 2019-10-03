Belle-Ewe safely caught after weeks on the loose

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A sheep on the loose in Bellevue for several weeks has finally been caught.

The female sheep, also known as a ewe, was named Belle-Ewe by members of the community who were very invested in search efforts over the weeks across social media.

Around 1 p.m. Thursday, Metro Parks Maintenance Crew spotted the ewe walking down one of the closed roads in Warner Parks.

The crew was able to wrangle the ewe into a truck, and took her to a nearby barn where she is now safe.

According to Metro Parks, they are in the process of trying to transfer Belle-Ewe to a Bellevue Animal Group.