ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s infamous spirit, and the fall festival surrounding her is back in Adams once again, and this year’s events are bigger and better than ever.

The annual Bell With Fall Festival sees Adams, the home of the infamous specter, put on multiple productions about the community at the center of the hauntings and those related, including spooky stories about the tobacco wars of the early 1900s.

According to Kevin Mead, President of Community Spirit, Inc., who puts on the festival each year, this year’s festival has even more access than previous years’ festivals and all-new interactive entertainment.

“We completely redesigned the festival this year with the audience members’ experience at the center,” Mead told News 2.

The events kicked off in late September with a production of “Red River Tales.” The storytellers and musicians at the heart of the production gave life to the “local hauntings, heroes and harmonies” of the rolling tobacco hills of Middle Tennessee in Robertson County.

Following that, the musical “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” told the story of the masked vigilantes that rose out of corporate greed that turned farmer against farmer and brother against brother.

But next week is when things take a turn for the terrifying, as “Spirit: The Authentic Story of the Bell Witch of Tennessee” takes the stage.

According to Mead, attendance and ticket sales of “Smoke” have already broken records, and tickets for “Spirit” shows are nearing capacity by the day, even with 150 extra grass seats opening up for each show.

“We have been lucky to have two brand new directors out of Nashville, Jim Manning and Leslie Marberry,” Mead told News 2.

While the festival is popular every year, Mead said this year’s productions so far have yielded glowing reviews from attendees, calling the festival the “Halloween Hallmark Movie” of the area or giving off “Gilmore Girls vibes” from the added apple cider and cider doughnut booth, corn hole, crafting demonstrations and more interactive maps.

For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets for “Spirit,” visit the festival website HERE.