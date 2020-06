ADAMS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A festival in Robertson County is being rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The popular Bell Witch Fall Festival is postponed. Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page Monday.

Officials said the festival will be sometime in 2021 and to continue to follow them on social media for updates.

