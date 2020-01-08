Behind the red waters of Shelby Bottoms

It’s a sight at Shelby Bottoms that has so many people puzzled.

“Oh it’s unbelievable, yeah it’s just beautiful,” said Rocky Rodes.

“It was almost eerie, looked really different,” said Maggie Yandell.

“It looks like Mars up ahead,” said Jennifer Ashworth.

It’s a stark contrast to the wetland’s normally dark mineral-rich waters.

“What is causing the water to be red?” asked Ashworth.

For answers, News 2 turned to biodiversity expert at Vanderbilt University Amanda Benson.

“This pink phenomena is very natural for this species of fern,” said Benson. “The Azolla, this is the Carolina Mosquito Fern which is native to the lower 48 states.”

Benson said there are two pigments in plants – green from chlorophyll, red from anthocyanin.

“Right now, what’s happening is the level of anthocyanin is much higher than the amount of chlorophyll,” said Benson. “Chemicals of water, temperature, and light is what signals to plant to change from green to red, red to green.”

Benson said the plant isn’t harmful to humans, pets, and ecosystems – it collects pollutants, purifies water, deters mosquitoes, and even serves as a natural fertilizer.

But the red phenomena likely won’t last.

“I think these plants will turn back to their green when the water changes and the conditions are right,” said Benson. “So I would say go out there and enjoy this beautiful natural wonder right now because I don’t think it’ll last.”

To visit the red waters, go to the Nature Center at Shelby Bottoms and take the loop. About a half a mile in, you’ll run into the pedestrian bridge that’ll give you a front-row seat to the spectacular sight.