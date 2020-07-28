Metro Beer Permit Board to hold emergency meeting Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Beer Permit Board is set to hold an emergency meeting this week, according to board members.

The board will meet virtually on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

They released the following statement:

This is a special meeting to discuss the extension of emergency regulations and related rules in conjunction with Mayor Cooper’s emergency declaration and the Metro Board of Health’s declared state of emergency on March 15, 2020, intended to preserve our city’s food, beverage and hospitality industries. Such regulations would allow establishments issued “on sale” or “on/off sale” permits to continue providing delivery and curbside service. Metro Beer Permit Board

This meeting will be held electronically using Webex. To join/listen to the meeting:

Dial +1-415-655-0002 Enter access code: 146 740 1993.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.