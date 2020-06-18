Beer board votes to suspend licenses for 4 Nashville bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Beer Board voted Thursday to suspend the licenses of four Nashville bars after they were found in violation of Metro Health Department orders for opening in Phase Two.

The board voted unanimously to suspend licenses for Moxy Nashville Downtown, Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, Broadway Brewhouse and Nudies for five days due to violations of the order, according to Beer Board Exec. Director, Benton McDonough.

The four establishments have 14 days from date of citation to request formal hearing.

The attorney for owner of multiple businesses along Broadway, Steve Smith, said the suspensions are not immediate and there will be no change in operations for now.

Thirteen businesses were issued citations after last weekend for violations of Emergency Orders 4 or 6.

MORE: Detailed citations released for Nashville businesses violating orders of Phase Two

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of the Metro Public Health Department said they issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 6.

Caldwell visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance.

Health officials cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6.

Public Health Emergency Order 4 requires business establishments to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Business Cited on June 12:

51st Deli 1314 51st AVE N Order 4 Honky Tonk Central 329 Broadway Order 6 Jonathan’s Grille 717 3rd Ave N Order 4 Jonathan’s Grille 7653 Hwy 70 S Order 6 Nashville Underground 105 Broadway Order 6 Popeye’s 3550 Murfreesboro PK Order 4 Sam’s Bar & Grill 2001 Lakeshore DR Order 6 Scoreboard Bar & Grill 2408 Music Valley DR Order 6 Sonic 7679 Hwy 70 S Order 4 Sperry’s 5109 Harding PK Order 4 and Order 6 Taco Bell 4000 Nolensville PK Order4 and Order 6 Thai Phooket 915 Rivergate PKWY Order 4 Wingstop 127 Gallatin PK N Order 4

Before the pandemic, the Metro Health Department had never issued citations to businesses. They have hired six extra employees to help sift through the complaints and are looking at hiring more.

If you notice a business not complying with the orders contact hubNashville.