BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three schools in Bedford County were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a gun was reported missing from a home.

The district reported Harris Middle School, Shelbyville Central High School and Southside Elementary School went on lockdown protocol immediately after school officials received a tip of the missing gun.

According to a release, the schools were determined to be safe for all students and faculty and the hard lockdown was lifted and downgraded to a secure perimeter.

“We thank our parents for their patience and cooperation and our local police for their partnership in ensuring safety for our schools…Safety is always and will always be our top priority,” remarked Superintended of Schools Dr. Tammy Garrett.

No crime was committed on any of the campuses and the investigation is ongoing.