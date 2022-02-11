BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Community Middle School in Bedford County was arrested Friday for carrying two loaded guns on school property.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says a school resource officer received a tip of a threat at Community Middle School. The SRO investigated and found two loaded 9mm handguns in a 13-year-old student’s backpack.

The student was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of carrying a weapon on school property.

Anyone with more information regarding the threat should call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.